Ontario Premier Doug Ford could be seen jiving to what he calls Ontario’s new theme song while speaking to reporters in Oshawa, Ont. on Friday.

While announcing two new electric GO buses, the premier took out his phone and played “Electric Avenue” by Eddie Grant. Holding his phone up to the podium mic, he exclaimed that song the new theme song for Ontario.

“We’re gonna build it right across the province,” he said while smiling and shuffling from side to side.“I won’t quit my day job to be a dancer, that’s for sure.”

As of May 15, two zero-emission buses will run along four bus routes in Ontario: Route 19 in Mississauga and North York; route 27 in Milton and North York, route 92 in Oshawa and Yorkdale and route 96B that travels through Oshawa and along Finch Avenue.

“Starting next week commuters on select GO bus routes, including right here in Oshawa, will have the opportunity to travel on these zero-emission vehicles,” Ford said. “Once on board, commuters will experience a quieter ride and have access to USB chargers as well as seat belts.

“These new buses are part of our plan to support the growth of electric vehicles and expand clean transit options across the province. And friends this is just the beginning.”

Officials said the new vehicles have been in the testing phase without passengers since December 2021.

Forget 'A Place to Grow', Premier Doug Ford is pitching a new theme song for the province as two electric GO buses hit the road next week #onpoli pic.twitter.com/l5mKUIwtQ3 — Siobhan Morris (@siomoCTV) May 12, 2023

Phil Verster, CEO of the provincial transit agency Metrolinx, told reporters that electric vehicles are typically double the price of a regular diesel bus, at about $1.5 million per vehicle.

“But the real issue is the lifecycle costs because the operating costs is about a third of what that is for diesel buses,” he said.

Each bus is powered by nine batteries and can be fully charged in three to four hours, officials said. Testing ensured the buses can return to one of the two charging garages—in Mississauga and North York—with 20 per cent battery capacity.

Officials noted the buses can travel about 225 kilometers in colder temperatures and about 300 kilometres in warmer temperatures before needing to charge up.