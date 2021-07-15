Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips will make an announcement in Toronto on Thursday afternoon, one day before the province enters the third step of its summer coronavirus reopening plan.

Starting Friday at 12:01 a.m., indoor dining, fitness activity, and movie theatre operations resume, along with a raft of capacity increases in other public-facing sectors.

Ontario seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases has fallen to less than four per cent of the province’s all-time record high case count set in mid-April, due to a length lockdown and vaccination campaign that has now covered 79 per cent of individuals 12 and up with at least one dose.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Long-Term Care announced it would no longer require fully vaccinated visitors and staff who are not showing symptoms to submit to COVID-19 testing before entering a facility.

Starting Friday, the number of visitors allowed into a facility at any one time will also increase.

Nearly 4,000 residents and staff of the long-term care system have died of COVID-19 since March 2020.

Phillips and Ford will speak at approximately 1 p.m.

CP24.com will broadcast the announcement live.