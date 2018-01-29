

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Businessman and former Toronto councillor Doug Ford says he is jumping in the race for leadership of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party.

Ford made the announcement surrounded by family in Etobicoke Monday, saying he feels he needs to enter the race to save the party from “complete disarray.”

“I’ve been deeply troubled by what I have seen recently unfolding within the PC Party,” Ford said. “Lifelong supporters of our Party have been watching in horror as it falls into complete disarray.”

Ford slammed the recent unraveling of the party as “backroom politics at its worst” and said party elites have become “disconnected from the grassroots of the party” and don’t care about average Ontarians.

“Right now the party needs strong leadership. Someone who is ready to clean up this mess and lead us into the June election,” Ford said.

Ford served as a Toronto councilor for Ward 2 when his brother, the late Rob Ford, was mayor from 2010 to 2014. He unsuccessfully ran against John Tory to become mayor in 2014 after his brother became too ill to run for reelection.

Before either brother was in politics, their father, the late Doug Ford Senior, served as an MPP in the Mike Harris government in the late 1990s.