A lack of engagement by Ontario Premier Doug Ford led to Ottawa feeling abandoned by their provincial government during the “Freedom Convoy” protests, a federal report recently found.

The report, which was published by the Public Order Emergency Commission on Friday, also found a lack of collaboration by the Ontario government impacted jurisdictional and resourcing issues in the early days of the occupation.

“I find the province of Ontario’s reluctance to become fully engaged in such efforts directed at resolving the situation in Ottawa troubling,” Commissioner Paul Rouleau wrote in the report.

The report concluded the Ford government only increased their engagement more than a week later, when protesters started blocking the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, resulting in potential financial and trade repercussions.

Protesters rolled into the capital on the weekend of Jan. 28, 2022, blocking several roads around Parliament Hill.

The convoy stayed in the area for more than three weeks, forcing businesses to close, and causing headaches for nearby residents who were exposed to loud noises and, in some cases, unsafe environments.

The commission found that Ontario’s refusal to participate in tripartite discussions with Ottawa and the federal government was based on the view that the convoy was “protesting a federal vaccine mandate on Parliament’s doorstep,” meaning the responsibility for resolving the situation fell largely on Trudeau’s shoulders.

The second reason was that it was a policing matter best left to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

“While Ontario sent representatives to the staff table, it was absent at the political table,” Rouleau wrote. “Premier Ford told Mayor Watson that he did not believe these meetings would be productive. Solicitor General Jones was of the view that responding to the protests was a law enforcement issue to be dealt with between OPS Chief Sloly and OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique, not political officials.”

However, when protesters started impeding traffic on the Ambassador Bridge, described as Canada’s busiest commercial link to the United States, Ford took action.

In a Feb. 9 phone call with Trudeau, the report found Ford expressed frustration for how the protests had been handled in Ottawa, before saying the “bigger” concern was in Windsor.

“He was concerned that protests could spread to other ports of entry, and highlighted that the Ambassador Bridge blockade was costing hundreds of millions of dollars in trade per day,” the report said.

“It was not until Prime Minister Trudeau spoke to Premier Doug Ford on February 9, after the Ambassador Bridge blockade, that collaboration became the name of the game. It is unfortunate that such collaboration did not take place days earlier.”

On Feb. 14, Ford declared a state of emergency to end what he called a “siege” in Ottawa and Windsor.

The declaration didn’t change much for the protesters in Ottawa, as it provided specific legal authorities to protect international border crossings, as well as 400-series highways, airports, bridges, ports and railways in the province.

At the time, the premier said the orders will “make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure.”

The report notes that “had their been greater collaboration at the political level from the start, it could well have assisted in ironing out the communication, jurisdictional, and resourcing issues that plagued the early response to the protests.”

“It could also have assisted in identifying authorities available to each level of government that might have been used to respond to the protests and coordinate direct engagement with protesters. It could also have provided the people of Ottawa with a clear message that they had not been abandoned by their provincial government during a time of crisis.”

This is a developing news story. More to come.