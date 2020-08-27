Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark will make an announcement in Brockville, Ontario on Thursday afternoon.

The appearance where they will take reporter questions comes one day after the federal government boosted funding for school reopening by more than $760 million over two years and provincial officials released official guidelines on how schools will deal with outbreaks of COVID-19 this fall.

Ford said yesterday he's happy there is more money available to help school boards, but accepting the money is not an admission his roughly $380 million in additional funding for schools was not enough.

Parents, teachers and school boards have complained the school reopening plans do not adequately address the problem of physical distancing in elementary school classrooms.

