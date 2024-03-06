Ontario Premier Doug Ford told his fellow Members of Provincial Parliament about a special moment between his mother and the late former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Speaking at Queen’s Park Wednesday, the premier said that when his mother was sick she would listen to a CD with recordings of songs recorded by Mulroney.

“I came home one day and I'm hearing Brian Mulroney’s voice singing. I'm thinking, okay, mom, where's he hiding?” the premier said.

He recounts how he gave Mulroney a call and was told to pass the phone to his mother.

“I pass it to her and he started to sing and by the time he was done, my mother was a puddle on the floor,” he said. “He was just such a true gentleman.”

Before question period on Wednesday politicians were given the opportunity to offer condolences and share tributes honouring the late Prime Minister.

Ford reiterated that Mulroney was a mentor and role model—someone he could call whenever he needed advice.

“I used to tell him after our chats, I felt so inspired, ready to take on the world.”

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles remembered Mulroney’s commitment to climate change while the Liberals and Green Party talked about his “lasting legacy.”

Mulroney, who led the successive Progressive Conservative majority governments between 1984 and 1993, died on Feb. 29.

His funeral will be held in Montreal on March 23.