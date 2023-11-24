Doug Ford to make announcement on Friday morning
Premier Doug Ford speaks at Association of Municipalities of Ontario Conference at RBC Place in London, Ont., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Nicole Osborne
Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement in Mississauga on Friday morning, representatives for the province said on Thursday.
Ford will be joined by Solicitor General Michael Kerzner to provide remarks and hold a media availability.
Remarks will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. CP24.com will livestream the event.