

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he intends to keep a campaign promise to lower hydro rates by 12 per cent.

Ford says an expert group is currently working on solutions to bring down hydro rates, a key promise he made during the 2018 election.

The premier says details of the government's new plan will be announced in the coming weeks.

The government had budgeted $4 billion for the 2019-2020 fiscal year to keep hydro prices stable.

But in January, the province's finance minister said the government had spent an additional $1.6 billion to achieve that goal.

Ford blamed the previous Liberal government's policies for driving up the cost of electricity in Ontario.