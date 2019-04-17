

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim believed to be in his 20s was shot in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood Wednesday night.

At around 8 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Magellan Drive for reports of shots fired in a parking lot nearby.

Upon arrival at the scene, investigators said they located a male victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment by responding paramedics.

No information regarding any possible suspects wanted in connection with this investigation has been released thus far by officials.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.