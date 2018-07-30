

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries following an assault in the downtown core.

The incident occurred at around 3:20 a.m. near King and Church streets.

Police said a male and a female were assaulted in the area and transported to hospital for treatment.

According to paramedics, one patient was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition while the second patient was rushed to hospital in serious, possibly life-threatening condition.

The nature of their injuries is not clear but paramedics said they both suffered “penetrating trauma.” Officials would not confirm if the pair was stabbed.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects and say they are still establishing the crime scene.

No arrests have been made.