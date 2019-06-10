

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The intersection of University Avenue and King Street was completely closed to traffic for the entire morning rush hour after a streetcar derailment.

The 504 streetcar was travelling along King Street at around 6:50 when it collided with a SUV, left the tracks and ended up partially on a sidewalk.

Three occupants of the SUV were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the collision but nobody on board the streetcar was hurt.

In a message posted to Twitter, TTC Spokesperson Stuart Green described the incident as a “significant derailment.”

University Avenue was closed in both directions between Adelaide and Wellington streets, however the streetcar was removed from the scene and the roadway reopened just after 10 a.m.