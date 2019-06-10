Downtown intersection reopens after 'significant' streetcar derailment
A derailed streetcar is shown on a sidewalk near University Avenue and King Street on Monday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 8:02AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 10, 2019 10:13AM EDT
The intersection of University Avenue and King Street was completely closed to traffic for the entire morning rush hour after a streetcar derailment.
The 504 streetcar was travelling along King Street at around 6:50 when it collided with a SUV, left the tracks and ended up partially on a sidewalk.
Three occupants of the SUV were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the collision but nobody on board the streetcar was hurt.
In a message posted to Twitter, TTC Spokesperson Stuart Green described the incident as a “significant derailment.”
University Avenue was closed in both directions between Adelaide and Wellington streets, however the streetcar was removed from the scene and the roadway reopened just after 10 a.m.