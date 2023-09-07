The City of Toronto and the TTC will be closing several roads and modifying public transit service in the downtown core to accommodate the Toronto International Film Festival.

Starting at 2 a.m. today, King Street West from University to Spadina avenues, Duncan Street from King Street West to Pearl Street, John Street from Wellington Street West to Pearl Street, Widmer Street from King Street West to Adelaide Street West, and Emily Street from Wellington Street West to King Street West will be off limits to vehicles and bicycles.

The road closures will last until 5 a.m. on Mon., Sept. 11.

Simcoe Street from Wellington Street West to Pearl Street will also be closed to vehicles and bicycles from 5 a.m. on Thurs., Sept. 7, until 5 a.m. on Tues., Sept. 12.

Westbound traffic will also be restricted on Front Street West from Bay Street to University Avenue from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sun., Sept. 10.

The city will be adjusting traffic signals in the area and, if necessary, deploying traffic agents to keep things moving. The city is advising those who need to travel in the area to plan their travel in advance, allow extra time, and consider taking public transit.

The TTC has also announced a number of service adjustments for TIFF.

While roads are closed, the 504 King and 304 King routes will be diverting and will not be operating between Church Street and Spadina Avenue. Customers are being advised to transfer between streetcars and replacement buses on King Street East between Church and Jarvis streets, and on King Street West between Bathurst Street and Spadina Avenue.

Replacement buses will be running westbound on King Street East, north on University Avenue, west on Richmond Street West, south on Spadina Avenue, and west on King Street West.

Eastbound replacement buses will operate north on Spadina Avenue, east on Adelaide Street West, south on University Avenue, and east on King Street.

Regular TTC service is set to resume at 5 a.m. on Mon., Sept. 11, however due to red carpet events on King Street some additional service diversions will happen on Mon., Sept. 11 and Tues., Sept. 12 from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m.

A number of red carpet events are also scheduled to take place from Sept. 13 to 16.

And while the TTC has worked with TIFF to ensure diversions are not required, customers may experience some minor delays during that time frame.

Throughout the 11-day festival, the TTC said it would have identifiable staff positioned at key locations to help customers and provide information about transit options.

“The TTC thanks customers for their patience during TIFF, an event that benefits Toronto's economy and international reputation as a world-class city,” it said in a news release.