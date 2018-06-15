

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they are investigating whether a fail-to-remain collision near Bathurst and Harbord streets early Friday morning may be connected to an earlier shooting on King Street.

Police were initially called to the King and Portland streets area at around 2:45 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Officers located some shell casings on scene and determined that a building sustained minor damage as a result of the gunfire but could not find any victims or suspects.

As the investigation at the scene of the shooting continued, however, police were notified of a fail-to-remain collision about two-and-a-half kilometres away that may be related.

According to police, a driver slammed their car into a pole near Bathurst and Harbord streets at around 3:20 a.m. and proceeded to flee the scene on foot, leaving their vehicle behind.

Police say they are investigating whether the shooting and the collision could be connected in some way.