

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the downtown core last night.

The shooting occurred in the area of Vanauley Street, near Spadina Avenue north of Queen Street, at around 11 p.m.

Police say an 18-year-old man was shot and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say they believe the suspect or suspects fled the area in a vehicle.

Investigators have not yet released suspect descriptions.