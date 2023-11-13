Downtown stabbing sends 1 to hospital: Toronto police
Published Monday, November 13, 2023 11:23AM EST
One person has been transported to hospital following a stabbing in the city’s downtown core on Monday morning, Toronto police say.
It happened near George and Gerrard streets at around 10:40 a.m.
Police said there were reports of an altercation between two people and one of them was stabbed in the leg.
According to investigators, a male victim is being transported to hospital by paramedics.
A suspect was also located and arrested by responding officers, police said.