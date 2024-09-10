Downtown Toronto collision leaves two people seriously injured
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2024 11:16PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 10, 2024 11:16PM EDT
A collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle in downtown Toronto has sent two people to the hospital.
Toronto police say they received a call for a collision in the area of Lower Spadina Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West at 10:47 p.m.
Two people riding a motorcycle suffered serious injuries and were transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition, police say.
The cause of the collision is unknown.