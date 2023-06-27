Downtown Toronto daycare struck during reported drive-by shooting
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2023 7:52AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 27, 2023 10:11AM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after a daycare near St. Lawrence Market was struck during a reported drive-by shooting.
The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. near The Esplanade and Market Street, just west of Jarvis Street.
Footage from the scene shows a front window damaged by gunfire.
So far, there are no reports of injuries.
In a tweet, police said that the daycare was not open at that time of the shooting.
The scene is currently surrounded by police tape.
The daycare in question is located at 4 Market St. and is one of three centres run by the St. Lawrence Co-operative Day Care Inc.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.