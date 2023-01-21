A watermain break has flooded a major downtown Toronto intersection, forcing the road to be closed and TTC trains to bypass one subway station and streetcars to divert the area.

Police said the flooding is at University Avenue and King Street West. TTC trains are not stopping at St. Andrew Station as a result.

A video posted on social media shows water pouring into the station.

Meanwhile, the 504 King streetcar is taking a detour due to the watermain break.

Crews are at the scene to repair the leak. It is not clear when the intersection will reopen.