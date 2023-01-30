

The Canadian Press





Dozens of people gathered in downtown Ottawa yesterday to mark the one-year anniversary of the arrival of the so-called "Freedom Convoy."

Ottawa police vehicles monitored several intersections entering the downtown core over the weekend, while Parliamentary Protective Service officers kept an eye on people entering Parliament Hill ahead of a planned rally and dance party.

As of yesterday afternoon, police and bylaw officers said they had issued 192 parking tickets for violating the Special Event No-Stopping Zone restrictions.

They also issued 67 Provincial Offences Notices, while 23 vehicles had been towed from downtown streets.