

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Dozens gathered in downtown Toronto for a rally in support of Hong Kong protesters who are in their 17th weekend of pro-democracy demonstrations.

The group marched from the Roundhouse Park across the CN Tower to Nathan Phillips Square holding signs saying “end the tyranny, fight the autonomy” and “we stand with Hong Kong.”

The organizers of the event said in a Facebook post that as Canadians, we need to show support for democracy, freedom and the rule of law.

“We should extend our support to the people of Hong Kong, and support their fight for freedom and their future.”

The rally comes as part of global “anti-totalitarianism” demonstrations planned in over 60 cities worldwide to denounce “Chinese tyranny.” Similar protests happened in Taipei, Taiwan and Sydney, Australia.

In Hong Kong, police and pro-democracy demonstrators clashed on Sunday for the 17th consecutive weekend. Protesters carried pro-democracy posters, foreign flags, and chanted “Stand with Hong Kong, fight for freedom.”

The demonstrations began in June to protest a controversial extradition bill. As rallies continued over the following months, protesters have expanded their demands which include inquiry into police brutality as well as restoring direct elections for the region’s leader.

There have been a number of rallies held in Toronto in the past few months to show solidarity with the protesters.

Several of the attendees on Sunday covered their faces for fear of retributions and others put bandages on their eyes representing injuries the protesters have suffered from police.

Christie Lee said the cancellation of the extradition bill was too late and the region’s leader, Carrie Lam, has continuously neglected the demands of the citizen.

“It’s definitely very heartbreaking. But most importantly, I’m overwhelmed with disappointment towards the government,” said Lee, who is a member of the University of Toronto Hong Kong Extradition Law Awareness Group.

She said Lam continuously blamed the protesters over the past few months for causing all the chaos.

“(Lam) has never even taken a step back and understood why people are doing what they’re doing,” Lee said.

“She has still done little to respond to people’s demand.”

Remington Booher, who has a family in Hong Kong, said he is participating in the rally because Canadians immensely care about human rights.

“When those get trampled elsewhere, we have an obligation … to stand up for human beings,” Booher said.

Mayor John Tory will not be attending a Chinese flag-raising ceremony at city hall on Monday due to ongoing issues between Canada and China.

The ceremony is being held to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

-with files from The Associated Press