York Regional Police say that they have “rescued” 64 Mexican-born nationals who were being “exploited through an international labour trafficking ring.”

Police say that an investigation, dubbed “Project Norte,” was conducted in partnership with the Canada Border Services Agency and members of the Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-Led Joint Forces Strategy.

The investigation, police say, ultimately led to the arrest of seven people who are now facing multiple charges.

“Project Norte was a victim-centric investigation designed to provide compassionate care and ongoing support to the people rescued from this criminal organization,” police said in a news release.

Police have not provided many specifics about ‘Project Norte’ so far but will hold a press conference on Friday morning to release more details.

York Regional Police Deputy Chief Alvaro Almeida will be on hand for the 11 a.m. news conference, as will CBSA officials.