Residents from nearly 30 homes in Mississauga will be spending the night somewhere else because of a gas leak.

Mississauga Fire said Monday evening that 27 homes have been evacuated as a precaution due to a natural gas leak in the area of Blythe Road and Glatts Lane and that affected residents will be out of their homes overnight.

Crews have been on scene trying to resolve the issue since early this afternoon.

A command post has been set up at Blythe Road and Doulton Drive for any residents who may need assistance.

In a tweet, Mississauga Fire Chief Deryn Rizzi encouraged affected residents to contact their home insurance companies to see if a hotel stay might be covered or to contact Mississauga Fire’s non-emergency line at 905-456-5700 to organize accommodation through the Canadian Red Cross.

Peel police are advising people to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.