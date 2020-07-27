Dozens of pigs dead after rollover on Ontario highway west of Kitchener
A rolled over tractor trailer that was carrying livestock is pictured at Highway 7 at Nazfiger Road in Wilmot, Ont. Monday July 27, 2020. (Handout/ OPP)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 27, 2020 4:23PM EDT
Approximately 45 pigs are dead after a tractor trailer carrying livestock rolled over on a highway west of Kitchener, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police said the vehicle was turning east onto Highway 7 at Nazfiger Road in Wilmot, Ont. when it rolled over Monday morning.
Roughly half of the 90 pigs onboard died in the rollover, police said.
The 41-year-old driver was taken to hospital as a precaution and did not sustain any serious injuries.
OPP said he has now been charged with careless driving and failing to properly wear a seatbelt.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency and veterinary services responded to the scene to care for the remaining pigs.