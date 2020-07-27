

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Approximately 45 pigs are dead after a tractor trailer carrying livestock rolled over on a highway west of Kitchener, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said the vehicle was turning east onto Highway 7 at Nazfiger Road in Wilmot, Ont. when it rolled over Monday morning.

Roughly half of the 90 pigs onboard died in the rollover, police said.

The 41-year-old driver was taken to hospital as a precaution and did not sustain any serious injuries.

OPP said he has now been charged with careless driving and failing to properly wear a seatbelt.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency and veterinary services responded to the scene to care for the remaining pigs.