

Miriam Katawazi, CP24.com





Dozens of puppies were found dead as an international airline flight unloaded its cargo at the Toronto Pearson Airport last weekend.

The Ukraine International Airlines flight landed at the Toronto airport on June 13, carrying 500 puppies in its cargo hold, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said in a statement Friday.

Many of the animals on the flight from Ukraine were suffering from dehydration, weakness and/or vomiting and 38 of them were found dead, a spokesperson for the agency said.

“CFIA officials are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and will determine next steps once the investigation is complete,” the spokesperson said.

“The humane transport of animals is a requirement under the Health of Animals Regulations: Part XII, which state that carriers cannot load, transport or unload animals in a way that would cause injury or undue suffering.”

Ukraine International Airlines officials published a short statement on the incident on its Facebook page, saying the team offers its condolences.

“Everyone at UIA offers its condolences for the tragic loss of animal life on our flight,” the statement said.

“UIA is working with local authorities to determine what happened and to make any changes necessary to prevent such a situation from occurring again.”