

Web staff, CP24.com





About 14,000 people will be pounding the pavement on Sunday for the annual Toronto Marathon, resulting in dozens of road closures across the city.

The full marathon gets underway at 7:30 a.m. but some of the road closures will begin as early as 6 a.m.

The city says that all road closures will be lifted by 3 p.m. at the latest.

Here is a list of the planned closures.

Yonge Street at or near Sheppard Avenue

Yonge Street between Sheppard Avenue and Davisville Avenue/Chaplin Crescent

Chaplin Crescent between Yonge Street and Oriole Parkway

Oriole Parkway between Chaplain Crescent and Lonsdale Road

Spadina Road between Lonsdale Road and Austin Terrace

Davenport Road between MacPherson Avenue and Belmont Street

Belmont Street/Aylmer Avenue/Rosedale Valley Road between Davenport Road and Bayview Avenue

Bayview Avenue from Rosedale Valley Road to Lower River Street

King Street East between Lower River Street and Sumach Street

Eastern Avenue between Sumach Street and Front Street East

Front Street East/Wellington Street between Eastern Avenue and John Street

John Street between Wellington Street East and Front Street West

Front Street West between John Street and Bathurst Street

Bathurst Street between Front Street West and Fort York Boulevard

Fort York Boulevard between Bathurst Street and Fleet Street

Fleet Street between Fort York Boulevard and Strachan Avenue

Strachan Avenue between Fleet Street and Remembrance Drive

The Mississauga Marathon is also taking place Sunday, with a number of road closures in place to accommodate the event.

The closures will take place as follows: