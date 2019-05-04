About 14,000 people will be pounding the pavement on Sunday for the annual Toronto Marathon, resulting in dozens of road closures across the city.

The full marathon gets underway at 7:30 a.m. but some of the road closures will begin as early as 6 a.m.

The city says that all road closures will be lifted by 3 p.m. at the latest.

Here is a list of the planned closures.

  • Yonge Street at or near Sheppard Avenue
  • Yonge Street between Sheppard Avenue and Davisville Avenue/Chaplin Crescent
  • Chaplin Crescent between Yonge Street and Oriole Parkway
  • Oriole Parkway between Chaplain Crescent and Lonsdale Road
  • Spadina Road between Lonsdale Road and Austin Terrace
  • Davenport Road between MacPherson Avenue and Belmont Street
  • Belmont Street/Aylmer Avenue/Rosedale Valley Road between Davenport Road and Bayview Avenue
  • Bayview Avenue from Rosedale Valley Road to Lower River Street
  • King Street East between Lower River Street and Sumach Street
  • Eastern Avenue between Sumach Street and Front Street East
  • Front Street East/Wellington Street between Eastern Avenue and John Street
  • John Street between Wellington Street East and Front Street West
  • Front Street West between John Street and Bathurst Street
  • Bathurst Street between Front Street West and Fort York Boulevard
  • Fort York Boulevard between Bathurst Street and Fleet Street
  • Fleet Street between Fort York Boulevard and Strachan Avenue
  • Strachan Avenue between Fleet Street and Remembrance Drive

 

 

The Mississauga Marathon is also taking place Sunday, with a number of road closures in place to accommodate the event.

The closures will take place as follows:

  • 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.:           City Centre Dr. – Duke of York Blvd. to Robert Speck Pkwy.
  • 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.:           Duke of York Blvd. south of Princess Royal Dr.
  • 7:00 a.m. to 8:40 a.m.:           Burnhamthorpe Rd. (both directions) from Hurontario St. to Mississauga Rd.
  • 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.:           Mississauga Rd. – Burnhamthorpe Rd. to Dundas St.
  • Traffic permitted to go north on Mississauga Rd. from Dundas St. – westbound only for St Peter’s Church service.
  • 7:30 a.m. to 10:10 a.m.:         Mississauga Rd. from Dundas St. to Lakeshore Rd.
  • 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.:         Indian Rd. – Mississauga Rd. to Lorne Park Rd.
  • Traffic permitted westbound only on Indian Rd.
  • 8:15 a.m. to 10:35 a.m.:         Lorne Park Rd. – Indian Rd. to Truscott Dr.
  • 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:         Orr Rd. Eastbound – Southdown Rd. to Meadow Wood Rd.
  • Traffic permitted westbound only on Orr Rd.
  • 9:00 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.:  Meadow Wood Rd. northbound – Orr Rd. to Lakeshore Rd.
  • Traffic permitted southbound on Meadow Wood Rd
  • 9:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:           Ben Machree Dr.
  • 8:15 a.m. to 1:50 p.m.:           Front St. S.
  • 8:20 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.:           Cumberland Dr. – Wanita Rd. to Wenonah Dr.
  • 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:           Lakefront Promenade Park