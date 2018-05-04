Dozens of road closures planned for Sunday due to Toronto Marathon
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 7:09AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 4, 2018 7:10AM EDT
Drivers may have a hard time getting around the city on Sunday morning due to dozens of closures and lane restrictions for the Toronto Marathon.
The full marathon gets underway at 7:30 a.m. but some roads will be closed prior to the start.
The closures will take place in an area bounded by Finch Avenue in north, Lake Shore Boulevard in the south, Bayview Avenue in the east and the South Kingsway in the west.
The city says that TTC vehicles will be allowed to proceed through gaps in the run where possible and that “every attempt” will be made to minimize service disruptions.
The following road closures will be in place on SundaY:
- Beecroft Road, Elmhurst Avenue to Horsham Avenue (with exception of northbound lane for access to condominium), from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Ellerslie Avenue, Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Churchill Avenue, Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- North York Boulevard, from Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Elmhurst Avenue, from Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Park Home Avenue, from Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Southbound Yonge Street, from Horsham Avenue to Highway 401, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Highway 401, southbound Yonge Street ramps, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Southbound Yonge Street, from Highway 401 to York Mills Road, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Southbound Yonge Street, from York Mills Road to Eglinton Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Southbound Yonge Street, from Eglinton Avenue to Chaplin Crescent, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Yonge Street, Chaplin Crescent to Aylmer Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Westbound Chaplin Crescent, Yonge Street to Oriole Parkway, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Southbound Oriole Parkway, Chaplin Crescent to Lonsdale Road, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Westbound Lonsdale Road, Avenue Road to Spadina Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Northbound Forest Hill Road, Lonsdale Road to Kilbarry Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Southbound Warren Road, Kilbarry Road to Lonsdale Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Southbound Spadina Road, Lonsdale Road to Austin Terrace, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Westbound Austin Terrace, Spadina Road to Walmer Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Southbound Walmer Road/Kendal Avenue, Austin Terrace to MacPherson Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Eastbound MacPherson Avenue, Kendal Avenue to Davenport Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Davenport Road, MacPherson Avenue to Dupont Street, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Westbound curb lane Davenport Road, Dupont Street to Belmont Street, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Belmont Street, Davenport Road to Yonge Street, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Aylmer Avenue, Yonge Street to Rosedale Valley Road, from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Rosedale Valley Road, Aylmer Road to Bayview Avenue, from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Bayview Avenue, Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Lawren Harris Square, Bayview Avenue to Lower River Street, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Lower River Street, Bayview Avenue to King Street East, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Eastbound King Street East, River Street to Wilkins Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Sumach Street, King Street East to Eastern Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Westbound Eastern Avenue, Sumach Street to Front Street East, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Westbound Front Street East, Eastern Avenue to Wellington Street East, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Westbound Wellington Street, Front Street East to John Street, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Southbound John Street, Wellington Street West to Front Street West, from 7 a.m. to noon
- Westbound Front Street West, John Street to Bathurst Street, from 7 a.m. to noon
- Southbound Bathurst Street, Front Street West to Fort York Boulevard, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Southbound Fort York Boulevard, Bathurst Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Eastbound Marine Parade Drive, Humber Bay Park East to Waterfront Drive, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Waterfront Drive, Marine Parade Drive to Palace Pier Court, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard curb Lane, Humber River to Remembrance Drive (with access to roads on the south side when safe to do so), from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.