

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Drivers may have a hard time getting around the city on Sunday morning due to dozens of closures and lane restrictions for the Toronto Marathon.

The full marathon gets underway at 7:30 a.m. but some roads will be closed prior to the start.

The closures will take place in an area bounded by Finch Avenue in north, Lake Shore Boulevard in the south, Bayview Avenue in the east and the South Kingsway in the west.

The city says that TTC vehicles will be allowed to proceed through gaps in the run where possible and that “every attempt” will be made to minimize service disruptions.

The following road closures will be in place on SundaY: