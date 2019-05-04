About 14,000 people will be pounding the pavement on Sunday for the annual Toronto Marathon, resulting in dozens of road closures across the city.

The full marathon gets underway at 7:30 a.m. but some of the road closures will begin as early as 6 a.m.

The city says that all road closures will be lifted by 3 p.m. at the latest.

Here is a list of the planned closures.

  • Yonge Street at or near Sheppard Avenue
  • Yonge Street between Sheppard Avenue and Davisville Avenue/Chaplin Crescent
  • Chaplin Crescent between Yonge Street and Oriole Parkway
  • Oriole Parkway between Chaplain Crescent and Lonsdale Road
  • Spadina Road between Lonsdale Road and Austin Terrace
  • Davenport Road between MacPherson Avenue and Belmont Street
  • Belmont Street/Aylmer Avenue/Rosedale Valley Road between Davenport Road and Bayview Avenue
  • Bayview Avenue from Rosedale Valley Road to Lower River Street
  • King Street East between Lower River Street and Sumach Street
  • Eastern Avenue between Sumach Street and Front Street East
  • Front Street East/Wellington Street between Eastern Avenue and John Street
  • John Street between Wellington Street East and Front Street West
  • Front Street West between John Street and Bathurst Street
  • Bathurst Street between Front Street West and Fort York Boulevard
  • Fort York Boulevard between Bathurst Street and Fleet Street
  • Fleet Street between Fort York Boulevard and Strachan Avenue
  • Strachan Avenue between Fleet Street and Remembrance Drive