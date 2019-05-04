Dozens of road closures planned for Toronto Marathon on Sunday
Web staff, CP24.com
Published Saturday, May 4, 2019 12:44PM EDT
About 14,000 people will be pounding the pavement on Sunday for the annual Toronto Marathon, resulting in dozens of road closures across the city.
The full marathon gets underway at 7:30 a.m. but some of the road closures will begin as early as 6 a.m.
The city says that all road closures will be lifted by 3 p.m. at the latest.
Here is a list of the planned closures.
- Yonge Street at or near Sheppard Avenue
- Yonge Street between Sheppard Avenue and Davisville Avenue/Chaplin Crescent
- Chaplin Crescent between Yonge Street and Oriole Parkway
- Oriole Parkway between Chaplain Crescent and Lonsdale Road
- Spadina Road between Lonsdale Road and Austin Terrace
- Davenport Road between MacPherson Avenue and Belmont Street
- Belmont Street/Aylmer Avenue/Rosedale Valley Road between Davenport Road and Bayview Avenue
- Bayview Avenue from Rosedale Valley Road to Lower River Street
- King Street East between Lower River Street and Sumach Street
- Eastern Avenue between Sumach Street and Front Street East
- Front Street East/Wellington Street between Eastern Avenue and John Street
- John Street between Wellington Street East and Front Street West
- Front Street West between John Street and Bathurst Street
- Bathurst Street between Front Street West and Fort York Boulevard
- Fort York Boulevard between Bathurst Street and Fleet Street
- Fleet Street between Fort York Boulevard and Strachan Avenue
- Strachan Avenue between Fleet Street and Remembrance Drive