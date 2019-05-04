

Web staff, CP24.com





About 14,000 people will be pounding the pavement on Sunday for the annual Toronto Marathon, resulting in dozens of road closures across the city.

The full marathon gets underway at 7:30 a.m. but some of the road closures will begin as early as 6 a.m.

The city says that all road closures will be lifted by 3 p.m. at the latest.

Here is a list of the planned closures.