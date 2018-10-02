

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The relocation manager for St. James Town residents displaced by a highrise fire in August says several dozen people who had no place to go last night have been connected with housing.

Last week, the 1,500 residents of 650 Parliament Street learned that they would not be able to return to their units until sometime in early 2019 after a fire caused major damage to their highrise apartment building on Aug. 21.

The tenants have landed in various different types of accommodations, including hotels, AirBnB rentals, and other rental housing.

About 100 tenants were staying at the Regent Park Community Centre but as of Oct. 1, those people were told they could no longer stay at the facility.

Speaking to CP24 on Monday night, James Thomas, the relocation manager for 650 Parliament Street, said he is still trying to find housing for about 60 tenants.

“The biggest problem that we have is one thing. The vacancy rate in Toronto is very low. The amount of hotels that are available, very low,” he said.

“At this moment, I have spent the whole day calling and talking to hotel managers and all I know is from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4 they are fully booked.”

He said since he opened up the relocation office on Wednesday night, there have been between 500 and 600 intake forms from residents requesting accommodations.

But on Tuesday morning, the landlord told CTV News Toronto that the 44 people who had nowhere to go on Monday night have all found some form of housing.