Dozens of people rallied at High Park Wednesday night to voice their opposition to the changes coming to the popular west-end greenspace.

Several attendees at the park's Bloor Street West entrance told CP24 they were disappointed with the city's decision, saying the changes will make High Park less accessible to residents.

Starting on Saturday, The West Road and parts of Colborne Lodge Drive, south of Grenadier Café, will be car-free at all times, with the main vehicle entrance being moved to Parkside Drive and High Park Boulevard. Motorists won't be able to enter the park at Bloor Street West.

Also, drivers will only be allowed to drive in the park on weekdays, excluding holidays. They will, however, still be able to access High Park at all times for the Children's Garden, Colborne Lodge Drive and the Spring Road parking lot.

They are part of the High Park Movement Strategy (HPMS), which the city said is "informed by extensive research and analysis, including traffic and parking studies and feedback gathered through a multi-phase engagement process that reached more than 10,000 participants."

Wednesday's rally was organized by the group High Park Access for All, which is concerned about the changes. They said the city's HPMS could negatively impact vulnerable groups, including seniors, families with children, and individuals with limited mobility.

"For some of us, we would like this stopped, and like to have everything reconsidered and re-evaluated and all the different community groups that are being infected affected by this consulted because we weren't," one woman at the park told CP24.

"There's a huge impact for people that have disabilities, a huge impact for people that are seniors. There's a huge impact for young families."

There were several counter-protestors at the rally, one of them holding a sign that read "No Cars is More Accessible" and "Ban Cars."

The individual later sat in the middle of the street, slowing traffic into the park.

Police had to be called in and were seen talking to that individual.

Officers then blocked the Bloor Street West entrance, eventually closing the gate.

Also part of the strategy is the reduction of public parking spaces in the park to 50 per cent. As a result, pick-up and drop-off spaces will be added near main destinations. There will also be new dedicated bike lanes on Centre Road and Colborne Lodge and improved pavement markings and signage to pedestrian crossings.

The strategy is included in a long-term plan to close the entire 400-acre green space to vehicles.