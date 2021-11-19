York Region has named its new medical officer of health.

Dr. Barry Pakes is now the region’s top doctor after being appointed by York Regional Council and approved by the Ministry of Health.

York Region made the announcement on Friday.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and well-being of our communities has been Regional Council’s number one priority,” York Region Chairman and CEO Wayne Emmerson said in a statement.

“We continue to rely on public health guidance and expertise from across all levels of governments and are confident the leadership of Dr. Pakes will deliver on the high-quality public health care our residents and businesses both deserve and expect.”

Pakes replaces Dr. Karim Kurji, who retired on Sept. 30.

The region said Dr. Richard Gould, who was the acting medical officer of health following Kurji’s retirement, will continue as the region’s associate medical officer of health.

As a public health physician, Pakes has been helping York Region in its COVID-19 pandemic response since November 2020.

Pakes had held public health roles in the past, including as the associate medical officer of health for Halton and Peel regions and the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

He also served as the deputy chief medical officer of health for Nunavut.

Before being named York Region’s top doctor, Pakes was the program director of the Public Health and Preventative Medicine Residency Program at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health, training physician specialists to be medical officers of health.

Pakes practices clinically in urgent care and emergency medicine.