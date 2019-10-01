

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - An interactive exhibit inspired by the fantastical books of Dr. Seuss will kick off in Canada with a holiday-themed room just in time for Christmas.

Organizers of The Dr. Seuss Experience say the tour's first stop at Square One mall in Mississauga, Ont., will include a room dedicated to the Grinch - the resident grouch of Whoville who despises Christmas.

The Canadian premiere on Oct. 26 will also feature a mirrored room dedicated to the bird-like character the Sneetches, resulting in an “endless sea of Sneetches surrounding guests.”

The 15,000-square-foot presentation comes from Kilburn Live and Dr. Seuss Enterprises and draws inspiration from the author's beloved tales.

A maze inspired by “Oh, the Places You'll Go” will feature thousands of colourful balloons, while one dedicated to “Horton Hears a Who” is full of clovers, and another for “The Lorax” will guide guests into two different worlds based on the choices they make.

The exhibit heads to multiple, yet-to-be-announced cities across North America, with new interactive features expected as it tours. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at noon at www.experienceseuss.com.