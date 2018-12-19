

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police said they are investigating a drive-by shooting near an elementary school in the city’s Jane and Finch area on Wednesday afternoon.

As children were getting ready for dismissal around 3 p.m., investigators said shots were fired from a SUV or minivan that is white or silver in colour.

Officers said they have located evidence of gunfire in the area but have not found a potential victim or any possible suspects. No suspect descriptions have been released thus far.

Firgrove Public School, a Toronto District School Board that teaches kindergarten to Grade 5, said it is currently under a lockdown.

The school board said no injuries have been reported inside of the school.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.