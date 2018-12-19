Drive-by shooting in Jane and Finch prompts lockdown at elementary school
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 3:39PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 19, 2018 4:01PM EST
Toronto police said they are investigating a drive-by shooting near an elementary school in the city’s Jane and Finch area on Wednesday afternoon.
As children were getting ready for dismissal around 3 p.m., investigators said shots were fired from a SUV or minivan that is white or silver in colour.
Officers said they have located evidence of gunfire in the area but have not found a potential victim or any possible suspects. No suspect descriptions have been released thus far.
Firgrove Public School, a Toronto District School Board that teaches kindergarten to Grade 5, said it is currently under a lockdown.
The school board said no injuries have been reported inside of the school.
Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.