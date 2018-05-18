

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A drive-by shooting in broad daylight has sent a male victim to hospital with serious injuries on Friday.

The incident took place at around 4:30 p.m. in the city’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood, near Flemington and Allen roads.

Speaking with CP24, Const. David Hopkinson called the circumstances surrounding the shooting “very disturbing.”

“We have reports of a man standing on a corner in that area while a car passed by. He was shot at and struck – it looks like – a number of times,” he said.

Police said the male victim is believed to be in his late teens to early 20s. He was taken to a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition, according to Toronto Paramedics.

Officers said a black sedan was seen fleeing the scene after gunshots were fired.

No description of any possible suspects has been released.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as police investigate.