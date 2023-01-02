A 24-year-old driver is dead following an overnight collision in Stoney Creek.

The crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on the Queen Elizabeth Way at Fruitland Road.

As a result, all Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW are closed at 50 Road.

In a video posted to social media, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), said a driver travelling at a high-rate of speed lost control of the vehicle and rolled over.

The driver and one passenger were ejected from the vehicle following the crash. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other passengers in the vehicle were not injured, the OPP said.

Burlington OPP along with the force’s collision reconstruction team are currently investigating.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the collision should contact the OPP at 905-681-2511, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).