

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Charges are pending against a driver who fled the scene of a rollover in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood, only to be stopped by a witness.

It happened on Keele Street north of Wilson Avenue just before 1 a.m.

Police say that the driver attempted to flee the scene on foot following the incident but was stopped by a witness and later taken into custody by police.

He is expected to face charges.

The southbound lanes of Keele Street were closed from Wilson Avenue to Victory Drive following the rollover but have since reopened.