

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A driver who tried to flee from a RIDE check in Milton was arrested for impaired driving after rolling his vehicle and trying to flee on foot overnight.

Halton police said the incident happened near Highway 7 and 5th Line.

According to police, the driver lost control and rolled his vehicle after failing to stop at a RIDE spot check.

He tried to run away on foot after the crash, but police found him a short time later and took him into custody.

Images of the crash scene shared by police on Twitter showed a vehicle with serious front-end and rear-end damage.

Police used to incident to remind people not to drink and drive.