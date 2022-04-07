A driver has been arrested after failing to remain at a scene where a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday morning, Peel Regional Police say.

Officers responded to reports of a male cyclist who was hit by a vehicle in the area of Dixie and Rathburn roads at around 5:45 p.m.

Police say the man, who is in his 40s, was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver left the scene but he and his vehicle were located a short time later and he is now in custody.

There are road closures in the area for the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at 905-453-3311.