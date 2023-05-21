

The Canadian Press





Quebec provincial police have arrested two people after an alleged road rage incident in the Montreal suburb of St-Eustache, Que., that left two others seriously injured Sunday morning.

Police said they believe the 26-year-old driver of a sport utility vehicle intentionally struck a three-wheeled motorcycle, injuring two riders.

The man was arrested for dangerous driving causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon, Sgt. Eric Cadotte said Sunday, adding the vehicle was being considered a weapon.

police spokeswoman Sgt. Catherine Bernard said later in the day a second man has also been arrested for dangerous driving related to the same incident.

"A second sport utility vehicle was also allegedly involved in the road rage incident. Attempting to avoid the first collision, it hit another vehicle that was driving on the highway," she said.

Bernard said the two men were travelling together, in separate vehicles, to the same place.

They were scheduled to speak with investigators Sunday afternoon.

The two victims were transported to hospital with serious injuries but their lives are not believed to be in danger.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2023.