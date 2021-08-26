A 46-year-old man has been charged after a pedestrian was struck and killed early this morning in a fail-to-remain collision in the city’s downtown core, Toronto police say.

It happened near Harbour and York streets at around 3:30 a.m.

Police say an unidentified male pedestrian was in the intersection when he was struck by the 46-year-old male driver of a black Jeep. The pedestrian sustained significant injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep did not remain at the scene and was last seen driving eastbound on Harbour Street.

The vehicle was later found abandoned a few blocks away on Richardson Street.

The driver was subsequently identified and arrested, police say.

Sebastian Sapeta, of Toronto, has been charged with impaired operation of a vehicle causing death and failing to stop at the scene of a collision causing death.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and special constables were called in to canvass the area for witnesses.

The victim has not yet been identified by investigators.