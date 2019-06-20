

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person is dead following a pedestrian-involved collision in Regent Park this afternoon.

According to police, a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that also hit and fire hydrant and pole in the area of Regent Park Boulevard and Dundas Street East at around 1 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, one person was found unconscious and suffering from “severe injuries.”

Paramedics later confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police told CP24 that they could not confirm if the pedestrian is the person who was killed.

The age and gender of the deceased has not been released.

Investigators allege that the driver of the vehicle initially fled the area on foot but was subsequently arrested.

The Traffic Services unit is now investigating the collision.

Dundas Street is closed in both directions from Sackville to Parliament streets for the investigation.