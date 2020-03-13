

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A female pedestrian is in serious condition after she was struck crossing a street in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood early Friday morning.

A staff sergeant at 55 Division said the woman was crossing at Queen Street and Broadview sometime between 12:30 and 1 a.m. when she was hit by a vehicle.

Paramedics said they arrived to find a woman in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

She was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

The staff sergeant said the driver involved was arrested at the scene on suspicion of impaired driving.