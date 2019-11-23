Driver arrested for impaired driving after three-vehicle collision in Whitby
A three-vehicle collision in Whitby has sent one person to hospital with serious injuries. (Colin Williams)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, November 23, 2019 9:26PM EST
One person was seriously hurt after a three-vehicle collision in Whitby on Saturday evening.
Durham police were called to the area of Rossland Road West and McQuay Boulevard, east of Highway 412, just before 7 p.m. for reports of a collision.
Crews needed to extricate a person trapped in a vehicle.
Police said a person was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No other serious injuries were reported, police said.
A driver has been arrested for impaired driving.