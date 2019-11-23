

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person was seriously hurt after a three-vehicle collision in Whitby on Saturday evening.

Durham police were called to the area of Rossland Road West and McQuay Boulevard, east of Highway 412, just before 7 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Crews needed to extricate a person trapped in a vehicle.

Police said a person was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No other serious injuries were reported, police said.

A driver has been arrested for impaired driving.