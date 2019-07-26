

Chris Fox , CP24.com





A driver involved in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 403 on Friday morning is in custody after he assaulted several Good Samaritans who came to his aid, police say.

The initial collision involving the white hatchback occurred just before 3 a.m. in the westbound express lanes of Highway 403 approaching Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga.

Sources tell CP24 that the driver of the hatchback attempted to steal a vehicle belonging to a Good Samaritan who had stopped to provide assistance after the collision. Police say that he also assaulted the occupants of a number of other vehicles.

Police eventually arrived on scene and attempted to take the man into custody but they needed to use a conducted energy device in order to gain control of him, the sources say.

Police say that a total of three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The highway remained closed for several hours as police waited to whether the Special Investigations Unit would invoke its mandate. It then reopened just after 7:30 a.m.