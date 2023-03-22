A driver in Brant County was caught going more than 70 kilometres over the speed limit “with a car full of passengers… including two children in car seats,” Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

The OPP say it happened on Sour Springs Road, near Brantford, however it’s unclear exactly when the driver was pulled over.

The driver was clocked travelling at 151 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, police say.

The driver’s license has been suspended for 30 days and their vehicle is impounded for 14 days.