A driver is facing a slew of charges, including stunt driving, after police say he was caught going over 200 kilometres an hour in Etobicoke.

Toronto police tell CP24 that the 32-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Golf was caught travelling 223 kilometres an hour in the area of Highway 27 and Highway 427 at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, the driver was seen “weaving through traffic” before he was pulled over.

This morning a #VZET officer charged a driver with criminal #DangerousDriving, #StuntDriving and #Speeding in addition to unnecessary noise and emissions charges. The vehicle was caught in #Toronto traveling at 223 kmh in a posted 100 kmh zone while weaving through traffic. pic.twitter.com/YDfavAm1aA — TPS Traffic Services (@TrafficServices) June 20, 2023

The man was charged with speeding, dangerous driving, and stunt driving. Police said the driver also faces charges related to unnecessary noise and emissions.

The car was impounded and the suspect is expected to appear in court at a later date.