A driver is facing several charges after police found a child riding in a recliner chair in the back of a vehicle in Bradford.

Police say the discovery was made following a recent traffic stop near Simcoe and Canal roads after a motorist allegedly failed to stop at a four-way intersection.

Two children, aged 7 and 8, were inside the van, they said. One of those children was found to be using the recliner.

Among other things, the accused has been charged with disobeying a stop sign , driving while a passenger under 16 fails to occupy a position with a seatbelt, and driving while a passenger is not properly secured.

“This incident serves as a reminder to all drivers. To be safely protected in a vehicle, children must be properly secured in a child car seat, booster seat or seatbelt, depending on their height, weight and/or age,” South Simcoe Police said in a Feb. 27 news release.

“Drivers are responsible for ensuring that all passengers under 16 years of age are properly buckled into a seatbelt, child car seat or booster seat. In Ontario, all drivers must use proper child car seats and booster seats when transporting young children.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police at (905)-775-3311 or 705-436-2141, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.