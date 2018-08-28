

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 54-year-old motorist has been charged after an 82-year-old man was struck and killed while walking in the parking garage of his apartment building in North York last Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to a building on Graydon Hall Drive on Saturday evening for a report of a pedestrian struck inside a parking garage.

They arrived to find an 82-year-old man without vital signs inside the garage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim lived in the apartment building above the garage.

After a wide search, police said that on Tuesday morning a suspect identified as 54-year-old Paul Veenhop of Toronto was arrested and taken into custody. His vehicle was also seized by police.

Veenhop was charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in bodily harm or death.

He is expected to appear in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West on Tuesday.