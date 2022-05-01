A driver has been charged with fleeing the scene after a 14-year-old girl was struck and critically injured by a vehicle in Hamilton Saturday evening.

The girl was struck at Parkdale Avenue North and Roxborough Avenue at around 5:15 p.m., Hamilton paramedics said.

According to Hamilton police, she was walking on Parkdale Avenue with a group of friends when she was struck by a 2005 Nissan Quest at the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop after the collision and fled the area, police said.

The girl was rushed to a trauma center in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

Police said Sunday morning that a 30-year-old Hamilton woman has been charged with fail to remain causing bodily harm in connection with the incident.

Police have not named her.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.