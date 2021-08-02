

The Canadian Press





ELORA, Ont. - A 24-year-old man has been charged in a crash near Elora, Ont., that killed a man and injured several others.

Provincial police say the accused, who is from Kitchener, Ont., was driving one of two vehicles that collided on Sunday night.

He's been charged with dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and also faces a charge under the Highway Traffic Act of driving while under suspension.

The crash, involving a coupe and an SUV, happened just before 10:00 p.m. Sunday on Wellington Road 21 near the Eighth Line of Centre Wellington Township.

Police say the 25-year-old man who was killed had been a passenger in the coupe. He died at the scene.

Two other passengers in the coupe suffered serious injuries, while police say the two drivers were treated for minor injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2021.