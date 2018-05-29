Driver charged after vehicle speeds toward parking enforcement officer in City Place: Police
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 11:59AM EDT
A man is facing an assault charge after a ticketed vehicle nearly struck a parking enforcement officer as it was driving off in City Place last week.
The incident happened at around 8:25 p.m. on May 18 on Capreol Court, in the area of Fort York Boulevard and Spadina Avenue.
Toronto police say a parking enforcement officer was having a conversation on the street when a man whose vehicle had been ticketed earlier accelerated in the direction of the officer.
The parking enforcement officer had to lean into a parked vehicle to avoid being struck, police said.
Police say the driver swerved and then drove off without hitting the officer.
Abdi Guyere, 19, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.
He is scheduled to make a court appearance on June 12.