

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man is facing an assault charge after a ticketed vehicle nearly struck a parking enforcement officer as it was driving off in City Place last week.

The incident happened at around 8:25 p.m. on May 18 on Capreol Court, in the area of Fort York Boulevard and Spadina Avenue.

Toronto police say a parking enforcement officer was having a conversation on the street when a man whose vehicle had been ticketed earlier accelerated in the direction of the officer.

The parking enforcement officer had to lean into a parked vehicle to avoid being struck, police said.

Police say the driver swerved and then drove off without hitting the officer.

Abdi Guyere, 19, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on June 12.